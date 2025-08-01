Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals.

Summary The Indigo upgrade enhances the agent’s ability to analyze sentiment, whale movements, and token valuations.

Terminal access to Indigo is priced at 600,000 AIXBT tokens or $200 per month.

AIXBT token trades at $0.12, 87% below its ATH reached in January.

The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a major upgrade with the launch of Indigo, enhancing its intelligence layer with deeper context and sharper trading signals.

By integrating structured data feeds from CoinGecko, BubbleMaps, and DeFiLlama, Indigo processes sentiment, whale movements, and token valuations, transforming raw blockchain noise into cleaner, more actionable signals. Terminal access is priced at 600,000 AIXBT tokens or $200 per month.

The rise of Aixbt agent

Launched in November last year via Virtuals Protocol on Base, the Aixbt agent made its mark by tracking social sentiment and crypto narratives on X, initially aggregating insights from hundreds of KOLs and distilling the data into real-time, AI-driven trading signals shared on the agent’s X feed.

In a late 2024 analysis by Pix On Chain, the agent was shown to boast an accuracy rate of 83% based on its calls across 210 tokens, with 183 of them yielding profitable outcomes after being mentioned in its posts. However, it’s also been known to misreport.

In December last year, Quantum Cats—a leading Bitcoin Ordinals project—purchased over $1 million worth of AIXBT tokens, fueling a sharp rally that propelled the token to an ATH of $0.9475 in January. However, it has since retraced—currently trading at $0.12, with a market cap around $115.44 million.

Because using Indigo requires buying 600,000 AIXBT tokens or paying $200 a month, the upgrade could potentially lead to an increase in AIXBT token price.