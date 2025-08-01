Coinbase Legal Director: FDIC Still Trying to "Stop" Public Crypto Debanking Documents

PANews
2025/08/01 18:36
LETSTOP
STOP$0.22645-3.19%

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Decrypt, Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal revealed that the exchange has filed a motion in federal court accusing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) of systematically obstructing the disclosure of documents related to Operation Chokepoint 2.0. Court documents show that the FDIC, despite being ordered to cooperate four times, has refused to fully produce the "cease and desist letters" issued between 2020 and 2024, requiring banks to suspend crypto transactions. Internal policy documents confirm that the FDIC instructed staff to "withhold all" documents covered by Exemption 8 of the Freedom of Information Act, without distinguishing between factual and analytical material. Coinbase accused the agency of adopting an "extremely narrow interpretation," limiting its search to documents submitted to the Office of the Inspector General, resulting in the omission of numerous critical records. During a January hearing, the FDIC admitted that it lacked a record-keeping system for FOIA lawsuits. The legal battle has forced the FDIC to release hundreds of pages of documents, revealing the "widespread resistance" banks face when conducting crypto business. As the Trump administration pushes for crypto-friendly policies, Coinbase said it is investigating these "historical misconduct" to ensure it does not happen again.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0009-9.11%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0715+22.01%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-5.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006609-4.16%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

PANews reported on August 6th that crypto company Superform Labs announced on the X platform the establishment of the Superform Foundation, which is legally independent of Superform Labs. The Foundation
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472-6.77%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:20

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July