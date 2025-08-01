Solana futures trading volume and open interest on CME more than tripled in July compared to the previous month.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Block's data dashboard, in July, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)'s Solana (SOL) futures trading volume and open interest both more than tripled month-over-month, reaching new highs since the product's launch. Total CME SOL futures trading volume surged 252%, from $2.3 billion in June to $8.1 billion in July, while average monthly open interest increased 203%, from $132.3 million to $400.9 million. Despite this, Solana futures data still lags far behind CME's Bitcoin and Ethereum futures products. In July, CME Bitcoin futures trading volume increased 23% to $275.3 billion, while average monthly open interest increased 8.5% to $17.8 billion. During the same period, CME Ethereum futures trading volume increased 82% to $118.1 billion, and average monthly open interest increased 75% to $5.2 billion.

