Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

According to PANews on August 1st, Glassnode published an analysis on the X platform stating: "The proportion of Bitcoin's profitable supply has remained above 90% for over a month. When almost all holders are profitable, profit-taking pressure tends to accumulate. The +1 standard deviation threshold of this indicator is 91% - this is the key level to watch at the moment. A drop below this threshold could indicate a larger price correction."

