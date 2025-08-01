UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that businesses will soon be able to provide retail investors with access to cryptocurrency ETNs. Cryptocurrency ETNs available to retail investors must be traded on UK investment exchanges approved by the FCA. The FCA added that the ban on retail exposure to crypto asset derivatives will remain in effect, and that it will continue to monitor market developments and consider its approach to high-risk investments. The change will take effect on October 8, 2025.