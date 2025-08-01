U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May and June were revised down by a combined 258,000

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the number of new non-farm payrolls in May was revised from 144,000 to 19,000; the number of new non-farm payrolls in June was revised from 147,000 to 14,000. After the revision, the total number of new jobs in May and June was 258,000 lower than before the revision.

