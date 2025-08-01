The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury yields from two to seven years have all fallen by at least 10 basis points, signaling a Fed whose rate cuts are lagging behind the curve. Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. interest rate trading and strategy at AmeriVet Securities, said, "We expect the Fed to begin cutting rates in September." He added, "It's somewhat surprising that just a few days ago the Fed chairman was hinting at a strong labor market, only to be met with these employment data in the blink of an eye."

