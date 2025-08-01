USDe supply has exceeded $8.4 billion, an increase of over $3.14 billion in 20 days

According to CoinDesk, the supply of Ethena's synthetic stablecoin, USDe, has surpassed $8.4 billion, increasing by over $3.14 billion in 20 days. This increase surpasses the inflows into BlackRock's flagship Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. During the same period, BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF saw inflows of $1.6 billion, and BlackRock's Ethereum ETF saw inflows of $2.75 billion. According to on-chain data compiled by the Ethena community, the supply growth since July 17th is the fastest growth since the protocol's inception in February 2024. Furthermore, Ethena's governance token, ENA, has surged nearly 120% in the last month.

