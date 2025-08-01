Mill City Ventures Announces $500 Million in Equity Financing to Advance SUI’s Financial Strategy

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Businesswire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT), a non-bank lender and finance company, announced today that it has signed an equity facility agreement with AGP/Alliance Global Partners (as an investor), allowing Mill City to sell up to $500 million of the company's common stock at its discretion, subject to certain restrictions and closing conditions. The proceeds from the equity facility (excluding commitment fees) will be used to advance the company's SUI financial strategy.

