Publicly listed company DevvStrea announces the deployment of its crypto funding strategy with its first purchase of BTC and SOL

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to Businesswire, carbon management company DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) announced the initial deployment of its crypto funding strategy through the purchase of Bitcoin and Solana, funded by the first $10 million tranche of its $300 million senior secured convertible note financing with Helena Global Investment Opportunities 1 Ltd. At the same time, DevvStream announced plans to increase its existing equity line of credit (ELOC) to $300 million, subject to approval by the board of directors and Helena. This expansion will provide the company with more flexibility to expand its operational and financial strategy and accelerate investment in digital and environmental infrastructure.

