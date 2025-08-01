Boundless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Boundless is a universal open-source ZK protocol developed by the RISC Zero team.

The project has raised $52 million in funding from Blockchain Capital, Delphi Ventures, Galaxy, and others.

Recently, the team launched the beta version of Boundless Mainnet along with quests. By completing them, users can earn a boost for the airdrop and gain access to the sale.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.

Go to the website, connect your wallet, and click on Community Member:

Complete the tasks in the Bronze section first, then move on to Silver and Gold:

Optionally, mint the Boost Signal for 0.002 ETH and vote for the network:

Stay active in Discord to earn roles: Baby Berry for newcomers and Proven Berry for more experienced users. Make sure to read the rules in the mini-news thread.