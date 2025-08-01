Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on August 1st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 949 BTC (US$110 million) today. ARK21Shares saw an outflow of 767 BTC (US$88.73 million), with a current holding of 48,500 BTC (US$5.61 billion). On the same day, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH (US$29.83 million). iShares (Blackrock) saw an inflow of 4,841 ETH (US$17.65 million), with a current holding of 3,029,059 ETH (US$11.04 billion).

