Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid

PANews reported on August 1st that the stablecoin protocol Resupply officially announced that $10 million in bad debt has now been fully repaid. Of this, $8.8 million related to a recent security breach has been repaid first. The remaining $1.13 million in bad debt was covered by a loan from yearn and will be gradually repaid through the proceeds from RSUP staked on Convex and Yearn Finance. With this, all bad debt has officially been cleared. Previously, in June, Resupply announced that the hacker attack resulted in approximately $10 million in bad reUSD debt.

