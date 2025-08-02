Subzero Labs’ Rialo rethinks app development with a Web2 approach to Web3

Subzero Labs is betting that its newly-funded network Rialo, with its native event triggers and Web2-like reactivity, can reverse developer exodus from crypto. If it works, the Pantera-backed network could rewrite the rules of blockchain usability.

According to a press release dated August 1, Subzero Labs has emerged from stealth with a $20 million funding round led by Pantera Capital, joined by Coinbase Ventures, Hashed, and other heavyweight investors.

The team, stacked with veterans from Meta, Netflix, Solana, and Diem, is building Rialo—a blockchain it claims is designed to eliminate the infrastructure headaches that stall decentralized app development. Unlike most layer-1 projects focused on throughput, Rialo emphasizes seamless real-world integration, offering built-in event-driven transactions and native web connectivity.

The infrastructure problem crypto can’t ignore?

Subzero Labs is targeting a fundamental flaw in how decentralized apps are made. Most developers today spend more time stitching together oracles, bridges, and APIs than actually building their products. According to the team, this has created a landscape filled with half-finished projects, blown budgets, and teams abandoning crypto altogether.

This is the problem Rialo was designed to solve. Unlike traditional blockchains that treat real-world data as an afterthought, Rialo integrates connectivity directly into its architecture. Event-driven transactions trigger automatically based on external inputs, eliminating the need for clunky middleware.

At the same time, native web hooks allow apps to interact with traditional services without custom integrations. And by combining RISC-V’s flexibility with Solana VM compatibility, Rialo enables developers to port existing code while accessing features most chains can’t offer.

The approach reflects lessons from the founders’ past. Adepoju’s work on Netflix’s distributed systems and Zhang’s experience with Meta’s Diem project exposed them firsthand to the pitfalls of brittle architecture.

Rialo’s design mirrors Web2’s event-driven models, but with decentralization baked in. Early tests suggest it could cut development cycles for complex dApps by months, a potential game-changer for teams racing against limited funding runways.

According to the press release, the private devnet is already live, with Subzero actively onboarding builders ahead of a public launch. The focus now is proving Rialo can deliver on its promise: a blockchain that doesn’t just scale, but actually works with developers instead of against them.