Dow Jones down 600 points as rate cuts odds surge on hiring slump

Crypto.news
2025/08/02 02:22

U.S. stock indices fell as weak jobs data spooked investors, despite earnings beats from Apple and Amazon.

Summary
  • Dow Jones fell more than 600 points on weak jobs data.
  • Apple stock fell despite strong earnings.
  • Fed may have to lower interest rates to boost hiring.

Weak jobs data hit stocks hard, despite improving odds of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. On Friday, April 1, the Dow Jones dropped 620 points, or 1.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.75%. At the same time, the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined as much as 2.33%. The main driver of the declines was July’s labor market report, which showed just 73,000 new jobs versus the expected 104,000.

Tech stocks were among the biggest losers, and even Apple fell 2.5% despite strong earnings. The tech giant reported its highest revenue growth since December 2021. The report indicated that U.S. consumers continued spending despite inflation concerns stemming from the trade war. Apple also stated it plans to significantly increase its investment in AI.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Amazon’s earnings also exceeded expectations, with earnings per share of $1.68 compared to the $1.33 estimate. However, the company’s third-quarter guidance was relatively modest. This fell short of investor expectations, especially following the company’s multibillion-dollar investment in AI. As a result, its stock was among the biggest losers, falling 8%.

Fed may have to cut rates on weak jobs data

While tech stocks took a beating, there may be a silver lining. Specifically, the weak labor market could force the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. CME FedWatch futures markets are now pricing in an 83% chance of a rate cut in September, up sharply from 38% just a day earlier—likely due to the disappointing employment data.

The Fed has a dual mandate to maintain low inflation and high employment. So far, the central bank has resisted pressure from President Donald Trump’s White House to lower rates, despite a split among FOMC members.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0276-9.10%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0716+22.60%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-6.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006607-4.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.119-1.24%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2143-6.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July