Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill Takes Effect, Licensing Regime Now in Force

CryptoNews
2025/08/02 02:47
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017277-2.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.15233-3.40%
SIX
SIX$0.01939-0.25%
MAY
MAY$0.04911-0.04%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000417-7.74%

Key Takeaways:

  • Hong Kong’s licensing regime could allow HKD- and CNY-pegged stablecoins to compete in Asian settlement markets dominated by the USD.
  • Regulatory clarity may encourage institutional entry, but smaller firms could face high compliance costs under the new framework.
  • Non‑USD stablecoin initiatives could test whether regional demand supports alternatives to dollar-backed assets in practical financial operations.

Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Bill officially took effect on August 1, establishing a licensing regime for fiat‑referenced stablecoin issuers.

Under the new Ordinance, any entity issuing fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong—or abroad if pegged to the Hong Kong dollar—must obtain a license from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Hong Kong Among First Regions to Regulate Stablecoins

According to a recent report, issuers are required to maintain proper reserve asset management, segregate client assets, operate stabilization mechanisms, and honor redemption requests at par value under reasonable conditions.

The law also mandates compliance with anti‑money laundering and counter‑terrorist financing standards, risk management protocols, disclosure rules, audits, and fit‑and‑proper criteria. The Monetary Authority said it will conduct further consultations on detailed requirements in the future.

Only designated licensed institutions may sell fiat‑referenced stablecoins in Hong Kong, and retail investors are limited to those issued by licensed providers. To combat fraud, advertising for unlicensed stablecoin issuance is prohibited, including during the six‑month non‑contravention period.

Non-USD Options Emerge in Alternative Markets

The Ordinance passed by the Legislative Council in May now places Hong Kong among the first global financial hubs with a dedicated licensing system for fiat‑referenced stablecoins.

By enforcing strict reserve and redemption rules, the framework seeks to reduce systemic risks and protect retail participants.

Institutional adoption may increase under the regime, as regulatory clarity often attracts larger financial players. However, compliance costs could limit participation from smaller firms, potentially concentrating the market among major issuers.

The law also positions Hong Kong to compete with jurisdictions like the U.S. and Singapore, where stablecoin frameworks are advancing. International alignment may prove key in drawing cross‑border capital and facilitating regulatory cooperation.

With the U.S. dollar-based stablecoins taking the lead in the global market, products like the HKD stablecoins and offshore CNY stablecoins are exploring opportunities to break out of the USD dominance in regional markets. If successful, the launch of non-USD stablecoins could offer a widely accepted alternative to mainstream settlement measures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Will the licensing regime impact stablecoin transaction fees in Hong Kong?

By enforcing reserve and compliance requirements, issuers may face higher operational costs, which could influence transaction fees for users.

What protections exist if a licensed stablecoin issuer fails?

The reserve segregation and redemption rules are designed to ensure holders can redeem at par value even if the issuer collapses.

Could banks in Hong Kong play a role in issuing licensed stablecoins?

Yes. The framework opens a pathway for traditional financial institutions to issue fiat‑referenced stablecoins under strict regulatory oversight.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0276-9.10%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0716+22.60%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-6.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006607-4.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.119-1.24%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2143-6.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July