Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。
分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
