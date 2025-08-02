Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

2025/08/02 08:06
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。

分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
