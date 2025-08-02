Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

PANews
2025/08/02 08:19

PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美国总统特朗普当地时间8月1日在社交媒体“真实社交”发文，指责劳工统计局局长埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗在2024年美国大选前“人为夸大”就业数据，要求立即将其解职，并由“更有能力的人选”接替。

特朗普称该局曾在2024年3月和大选前数月严重高估新增就业岗位，认为此举旨在助推副总统哈里斯胜选。他同时批评美联储大选前下调利率“操控市场”，并暗示应撤换主席鲍威尔。美国劳工部长洛丽·查韦斯-德雷默当天宣布，美国劳工统计局副局长威廉·威亚特罗夫斯基将出任代理局长，接替埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗。

