GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?

PANews
2025/08/02 07:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,457.84-0.69%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05025-6.35%
RealLink
REAL$0.04909-1.82%
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT$0.08994-5.90%
Solayer
LAYER$0.587-2.26%

The GOAT Network launched its BitVM2-based testnet, featuring a noteworthy implementation: real-time Bitcoin ZK Rollup proofs. Achieving fast ZK Rollup proofs is a significant development for the BTC Layer 2 infrastructure. From a user experience perspective, withdrawal times will be significantly improved, which will attract more developers and users.

So, how can we understand this from a technical perspective?

First, let's take a look at the GOAT Network's Bitcoin Layer 2 implementation. The GOAT Network is a Bitcoin Layer 2-based solution that utilizes BitVM2 and zkMIPS technology, supporting native BTC yields (meaning participants have the opportunity to earn more BTC). Its process primarily includes bridge-in, bridge-out, sequencer set commitments, and reimbursement. Bridge-in involves staking BTC into a taproot script (private keys controlled by no one), which relayers then submit to the GOAT contract. The committee constructs the BitVM2 transaction flow, which is pre-signed by the operator and stored on IPFS. After user verification, the relayer issues PegBTC on L2. Bridge-out involves withdrawals, where users conduct atomic transactions with the operator (the user can also be the operator; if they prefer, they can withdraw through the operator). The PegBTC on L2 is destroyed, and the operator initiates reimbursement, eliminating the need for a Peg-out transaction on the BTC mainchain. Collator commitments primarily involve the committee periodically using Merkle trees to commit to the future set of collators, supporting verification by Bitcoin light clients. Verification through light clients uses the committed validator set on BTC as public input for subsequent zero-knowledge proof verification, thereby verifying L2 block consensus. Reimbursement involves the operator staking BTC and submitting the withdrawal transaction ID and the latest block hash. Challengers conduct both off-chain and on-chain verification. If no challenge is received, the operator receives the funds. Challengers can also issue challenges. After a challenge is issued, a random validator is generated, which can then perform interactive verification via Bitcoin Script. This shortens the challenge period to approximately one day (approximately 144 BTC blocks), shortening the time required for finality. Furthermore, it utilizes a decentralized sorter, with operators staking BTC to participate. L2 gas fees and other factors in the economic model generate native BTC revenue.

Now, let's focus on its real-time proofs, ZK Rollup. First, let's discuss its Rollup technology. The GOAT network bundles multiple L2 transactions into batches, executes them off-chain, and generates a ZK proof. This proof is then verified on the Bitcoin mainchain (e.g., through BitVM2's Assert/Disprove phases). The advantage of ZK proofs is that they don't require uploading all transaction details. Furthermore, unlike Ethereum's zksync or Starknet, GOAT uses native mechanisms like Bitcoin's Taproot script to anchor state updates, avoiding reliance on external bridges or multi-signature mechanisms.

Now that we've briefly reviewed its ZK Rollup technology, let's take a look at its real-time proof mechanisms. According to the GOAT network documentation, its real-time proof generation utilizes the zkMIPS engine, utilizing a pipelined parallel proof architecture and a distributed GPU prover network to achieve rapid proof generation. First, block proof generation uses execution trace sharding and parallel proof technology to verify the correctness of Rollup state transitions. Second, aggregate proof generation recursively compresses multiple block proofs. Finally, SNARK proofs (Groth16) are compressed into a small, verifiable proof on BitVM2.

To achieve real-time proofs, these proof generation steps are not handled in a single process, but rather through a pipelined, parallel mechanism. This relies primarily on ZKM's zkVM "Ziren" technology, coupled with GPU acceleration and a distributed network of provers. According to the official testnet website, block proofs average approximately 2.6 seconds, aggregate proofs average 2.7 seconds, and SNARK proofs approximately 10.38 seconds. Users can view the complete ZK proof generation process for each withdrawal in real time on the front-end page.

If ZK proofs can be completed in less than a minute, user withdrawals will be significantly accelerated. Previously, some Bitcoin L2 withdrawals required several hours to initiate. With fast proofs, users can initiate withdrawals immediately after the proof is generated, meaning they can withdraw in less than a minute. Of course, the final arrival time of funds will still depend on the transaction status of the Bitcoin mainnet. However, withdrawals will no longer require a wait time, essentially matching the time it takes to initiate transactions on the Bitcoin chain.

In addition to withdrawals, real-time proofs will encourage developers to build high-frequency L2 applications. Furthermore, EVM compatibility will attract developers from the Ethereum ecosystem. For operators, eliminating the need to wait for batch proofs will improve capital efficiency. ZK technology is relatively complex, and long-term security will require time to prove. However, the implementation of real-time proofs is a significant advancement in the technical infrastructure of Bitcoin L2. Of course, Bitcoin L2 still has a long way to go. Beyond building the technical infrastructure, further effort is needed to explore user needs and encourage developers to build Bitcoin L2 applications. Ultimately, only when the Bitcoin L2 ecosystem flourishes can sufficient transaction fees be generated to achieve flywheel growth. One clear demand is that many BTC holders also desire returns. This is evident in the number of BTC on the Ethereum chain (such as WBTC). Currently, over 150,000 BTC are held on the Ethereum chain, valued at over $15 billion. If the native security of the BTC chain can be achieved, more BTC holders will be willing to try to earn returns through BTCFI.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0276-9.10%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0716+22.60%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000741-6.32%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006607-4.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.119-1.24%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2143-6.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July