Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen

PANews
2025/08/02 08:32
Blockstreet
DeFi
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，DeFi 教育基金（DEF）提交意见书敦促参议院银行委员会认真考虑如何监管 DeFi，为 DeFi 设立专门监管框架。其强调立法应遵循四个关键目标：区分 DeFi 开发者和中心化中介机构；明确定义哪些中介机构需要向政府注册；确定协议是否去中心化的标准；以及技术中立的监管。

DEF 的意见书由 a16z Crypto、Jito Labs、Jump Crypto、Paradigm、Multicoin Capital、Solana Policy Institute、Uniswap Foundation、Uniswap Labs 和 Variant Fund 共同签署。该委员会正在讨论《2025 年负责任金融创新法案》（RFIA）草案，该法案是参议院于 2022 年 6 月审议的加密货币市场立法的更新版本。委员会征求公众对该法案草案的意见，旨在“确保该法案有效地建立在《清晰法案》（CLARITY Act）奠定的坚实基础之上，鼓励美国创新，同时不危及金融稳定或损害消费者利益”。

