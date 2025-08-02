Valerie Szczepanik, who has been appointed the SEC’s chief artificial intelligence officer, will lead the task force.

PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）8月1日宣布成立人工智能特别工作组，将引领该机构通过负责任地使用AI来提升运营创新和效率。已被任命为SEC首席人工智能官的Valerie Szczepanik将领导该工作组。
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.