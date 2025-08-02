PANews 8月2日消息，巨鲸“The White Whale”在X平台发文表示：“很多人关心在过去24小时市场“血腥屠杀”之后过得怎么样，我在CEX中有大约500万枚稳定币，但由于某种原因提款未能处理，导致不得不做出决定放弃某个多头仓位，为了保住其他账户的仓位，最终非常遗憾地放弃了原来的（但不是全部）SOL多头仓位，目前还有其他仓位，但处于亏损状态。此外，得益于这些处理操作导致没有被清算，不过错失了一个绝佳的入场机会，也因此失去近2000万美元的未来利润。”
据悉，巨鲸“The White Whale”曾在HyperLiquid上获利排名位居第一，超过另一个知名鲸鱼James Wynn。
