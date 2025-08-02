<p>PANews reported on August 2nd that the giant whale &quot;The White Whale&quot; posted on the X platform: &quot;Many people are concerned about how I am doing after the market's 'bloodbath&#

PANews
2025/08/02 10:00
PANews 8月2日消息，巨鲸“The White Whale”在X平台发文表示：“很多人关心在过去24小时市场“血腥屠杀”之后过得怎么样，我在CEX中有大约500万枚稳定币，但由于某种原因提款未能处理，导致不得不做出决定放弃某个多头仓位，为了保住其他账户的仓位，最终非常遗憾地放弃了原来的（但不是全部）SOL多头仓位，目前还有其他仓位，但处于亏损状态。此外，得益于这些处理操作导致没有被清算，不过错失了一个绝佳的入场机会，也因此失去近2000万美元的未来利润。”

据悉，巨鲸“The White Whale”曾在HyperLiquid上获利排名位居第一，超过另一个知名鲸鱼James Wynn。

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
