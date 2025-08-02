Plugman launches new NFT series and sells it through the Element platform, totaling 5,000 pieces

PANews reported on August 2nd that Plugman, an experimental art project creating native IP on ZetaChain, has officially launched a new NFT series today, totaling 5,000 NFTs, which will be sold exclusively on the Element platform. As the first Universal NFT series on ZetaChain, Plugman is built on ZetaChain's native cross-chain capabilities, showcasing ZetaChain's vision of "on-chain native culture" and cross-chain interoperability. This release also marks a significant milestone in the development of the ZetaChain NFT ecosystem. Priority will be given to the ZetaChain community, including $ZETA holders, Zeta Hub XP users, and Plugman Gen1 supporters.

