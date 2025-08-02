According to @ai_9684xtpa, an address suspected to belong to Anchorage Digital appears to have purchased 14,933 ETH, valued at $52.07 million, through the Galaxy Digital OTC platform. Four hours ago,

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，疑似归属于 Anchorage Digital 的地址似乎正通过 Galaxy Digital OTC 买入 14933 ETH，价值 5207 万美元。4 小时前几乎是 ETH 的反弹起点，接收均价 3,487 美元；目前代币已全部转移至地址 0x18A...327Ea。
