On August 1st, local time, the U.S. stock market closed lower, with market capitalization evaporating by over $1 trillion. This decline is related to the latest U.S. tariff announcement, demonstrating

2025/08/02
PANews 8月2日消息，据新浪财经报道，当地时间8月1日，美国股市收盘下跌，市值蒸发逾1万亿美元。这与美国最新发布的关税声明有关，可以看出美关税政策的一系列影响正在如“回旋镖”逐个出现。

回旋镖一：当地时间8月1日，美国总统特朗普宣布将解雇美国劳工统计局局长埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗。原因在于美国劳工部发布数据显示，美国7月失业率小幅上升，同时宣布大幅下调 5 月和 6 月就业增长数据。这是第一个预示美国经济面临危险的主要经济指标。

回旋镖二：当地时间8月1日下午，美联储理事阿德里亚娜·库格勒意外宣布辞职，有分析称可能与不理想的就业数据有关。

回旋镖三：耶鲁大学预算实验室表示，美国政府最新宣布的关税税率是近一个世纪以来的最高水平，今年美国普通家庭将由此损失约 2400 美元。结合周五发布的美国就业数据 ，这是美国家庭将在未来几个月面临更加困难经济状况的最新迹象。

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
