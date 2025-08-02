The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$47.6846 million. The current historical total

PANews 8月2日消息，根据 SoSoValue 数据，昨日（美东时间 8 月 1 日）以太坊现货 ETF 总净流出 1.52 亿美元。
昨日单日净流出最多的以太坊现货 ETF 为灰度（Grayscale）以太坊迷你信托 ETF ETH，单日净流出为 4768.46 万美元，目前 ETH 历史总净流入达 11.50 亿美元。
其次为 Bitwise ETF ETHW，单日净流出为 4029.87 万美元，目前 ETHW 历史总净流入达 4.16 亿美元。
截至发稿前，以太坊现货 ETF 总资产净值为 201.08 亿美元，ETF 净资产比率（市值较以太坊总市值占比）达 4.7%，历史累计净流入已达 94.89 亿美元。
