Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the market thinks after the release of the non-farm payroll data. No major economy can create enough credit quickly enough to boost nominal GDP. Therefore, Bitcoin will test $100,000 and Ethereum will test $3,000. For more information, please attend my keynote speech at WebX Asia in Tokyo on August 25th. I'm going to relax."
According to previous news , Arthur Hayes sold a total of approximately US$13.35 million worth of ETH, ENA and PEPE in the past 6 hours.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.