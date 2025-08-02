Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin will test $100,000, Ethereum will test $3,000

PANews reported on August 2nd that Arthur Hayes responded to morning profit-taking on the X platform: "The US tariff bill will expire in the third quarter...at least that's what the market thinks after the release of the non-farm payroll data. No major economy can create enough credit quickly enough to boost nominal GDP. Therefore, Bitcoin will test $100,000 and Ethereum will test $3,000. For more information, please attend my keynote speech at WebX Asia in Tokyo on August 25th. I'm going to relax."

According to previous news , Arthur Hayes sold a total of approximately US$13.35 million worth of ETH, ENA and PEPE in the past 6 hours.