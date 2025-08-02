Whale 0xF436 has increased his holdings by another 10,245 ETH in the past 8 hours, worth approximately $36 million.

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xF436 continued to purchase ETH and withdrew another 10,245 ETH (US$36 million) from the exchange in the past 8 hours.

Yesterday, news broke that the whale 0xF436 was increasing its holdings of ETH, withdrawing 14,520 ETH (worth $53 million) from exchanges in the past nine hours.