UK FCA: Ban on retail clients participating in crypto asset derivatives trading will remain in effect

PANews reported on August 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, the UK financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), previously announced that it would open up crypto ETN transactions to retail investors, but the agency clarified that the ban on retail customers participating in crypto asset derivatives transactions will remain in effect, while it will continue to monitor market developments and consider its approach to high-risk investments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.