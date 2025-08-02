YGG, a blockchain gaming guild, announced it has completed a buyback of 135 ETH.

PANews reported on August 2 that the blockchain gaming guild YGG officially announced that it had used the revenue and profits of League of Legends Land to initiate a repurchase transaction of 135 ETH on July 31, 2025 in accordance with its financial and resource allocation policy. The transaction was worth US$518,000 at the time of purchase. These 135 ETH have been transferred out of the League of Legends Land game wallet and transferred to a new wallet for trading.

