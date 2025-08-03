A Federal Reserve board member resigned and the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was fired. What does this mean for the market?

PANews
2025/08/03 08:00
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.615-3.06%

Written by: Wall Street Journal

Trump fired the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and almost at the same time a Federal Reserve board member announced his resignation. This series of personnel changes has caused market concerns, and the independence of the Federal Reserve and the credibility of its economic data are facing unprecedented doubts.

According to a report in Jianwen, Trump ordered the dismissal of Erika McEntarfer, director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hours after the release of the July non-farm payroll report, claiming that the employment data was "manipulated" and accusing McEntarfer of falsifying the numbers to make "the Republican Party and me look bad."

Almost at the same time, Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler announced that she would resign on August 8, several months ahead of the end of her term. Trump wrote on social media: "'Mr. Too Late' Powell should resign, just like Kugler, who was appointed by Biden, resigned."

Analysts pointed out that the independence of the Federal Reserve and the authenticity of US economic data will be questioned after Trump appoints a new candidate .

Investors and analysts are generally worried that if the objectivity of economic data and the independence of the Federal Reserve are subject to political interference, the United States' "exceptionalism" status may be impacted, which in turn will affect global capital's confidence in the U.S. market.

Unprecedented intervention by data agencies

Without providing evidence, Trump said "important data must be fair and accurate and cannot be manipulated for political purposes" and that she (McEntarfer) would be replaced with "someone more capable and qualified."

Analysts said Trump's decision to fire the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics shocked the economic community . The agency is responsible for publishing employment and inflation data that form the basis of global asset pricing.

The U.S. Department of Labor confirmed Friday evening that McEntarfer had been fired and that Deputy Director William Wiatrowski would serve as Acting Director. David Wilcox, former head of the Federal Advisory Committee on Economic Statistics, said:

Friends of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a group of former agency heads, warned that " when other national leaders politicize economic data and undermine public trust in their data infrastructure, the consequences are dire ."

Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, said:

Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed a sharp slowdown in job growth over the past three months, with unusually large downward revisions to employment figures for May and June.

Analysts point out that data revisions of this scale are indeed rare, but it is also unprecedented for a president to fire officials without first investigating the reasons.

The Federal Reserve's independence faces challenges

Kugler's sudden resignation reportedly paves the way for Trump to appoint a successor to Powell, whose term as Fed chairman is due to expire in May 2026.

Trump wrote on his real social media platform, "She (Kugler) knows he (Powell) was wrong on interest rates. He (Powell) should resign too!"

Krishna Guha of investment bank Evercore noted:

Jamie Cox, Managing Partner of Harris Financial Group, said:

Last week, Trump visited the Fed's Washington headquarters and blasted Powell over monetary policy and cost overruns on a $2.5 billion renovation project, a rare public disagreement between the president and the Fed chairman.

“Wall Street will no longer pay attention to these numbers”

Investment institutions have expressed widespread concerns about this series of personnel changes.

If Trump appoints a very dovish head of the BLS, " Wall Street will stop paying attention to the data if they feel it's being manipulated to support the administration's position ," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Jody Calemine, AFL-CIO Communications Director, said:

Christopher Hodge, chief U.S. economist at Natixis, noted:

Juan Perez, Senior Director of Trading at Monex USA, said:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0136-9.26%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0717+22.56%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+8.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006607-4.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1189-1.40%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2143-7.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July