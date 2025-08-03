Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 15,822 ETH, worth approximately $55.56 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored Sharplink Gaming's receipt of another 15,822 ETH (US$55.56 million) from Galaxy Digital five hours ago. This means that the 108 million USDC transferred to Galaxy Digital early yesterday morning has been fully repurchased into 30,755 ETH at an average price of approximately US$3,530.

Since SharpLink Gaming began accumulating ETH using a micro-strategy model in early June, it has accumulated 480,000 ETH, currently valued at $1.63 billion. The average purchase price was approximately $3,045, resulting in a current profit of $173 million.