Sharplink Gaming increased its holdings by 15,822 ETH, worth approximately $55.56 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored Sharplink Gaming's receipt of another 15,822 ETH (US$55.56 million) from Galaxy Digital five hours ago. This means that the 108 million USDC transferred to Galaxy Digital early yesterday morning has been fully repurchased into 30,755 ETH at an average price of approximately US$3,530.
Since SharpLink Gaming began accumulating ETH using a micro-strategy model in early June, it has accumulated 480,000 ETH, currently valued at $1.63 billion. The average purchase price was approximately $3,045, resulting in a current profit of $173 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.