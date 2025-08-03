The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” added 10,000 ETH to its position 3 hours ago, and the current ETH short position has a floating profit of US$12.25 million.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, [the whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles] increased his short position by another 10,000 ETH 3 hours ago and now holds a short position of 50,000 ETH (US$170 million), with a floating profit of US$12.25 million.

This whale initiated a short position of 20,000 ETH at $3,843 on July 28th. After successfully betting on the right direction and generating a profit, they began rolling their position: adding another 20,000 ETH to their short position yesterday morning and another 10,000 ETH this morning. Their current position is 15x short of 50,000 ETH, valued at $170 million, with an opening price of $3,634 and a liquidation price of $3,634.