Huang Licheng's long position on ETH/HYPE/PUMP has basically given back all of his previous profits of $22.45 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Huang Licheng, the big brother of Maji, has basically lost all of his previous profits of $22.45 million on ETH and HYPE (a floating loss of $18.95 million) by going long on ETH/HYPE/PUMP.

He started buying HYPE through spot and futures trading at $27.5 in mid-May and ETH at $2,654 in late May, earning a profit of $22.45 million by late July. However, after the market began to correct in August, his long positions in ETH/HYPE/PUMP began to lose money, reducing his $22.45 million profit to $3.5 million to date.