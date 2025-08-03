By John Wang , Crypto KOL
One girl bought three Pop Mart blind boxes and filmed a cozy unboxing video on TikTok. “Hopefully I get the Sleepy Bear… but honestly, anything cute will do,” she murmured.
A boy ripped open a $500 Pokémon booster box during a livestream, his eyes glued to the camera. "This whole box is worthless if I don't get the PSA 10 Charizard," he muttered.
Gambling doesn't always look like poker chips and slot machines. Sometimes it looks like pink bunnies, blind boxes, and whispery TikTok videos. Somewhere between retail therapy and roulette, a new behavioral habit for female consumers is emerging. The same random reward mechanism, but with completely different stakes, atmosphere, and psychology. And then there's "softcore gambling": a subdued casino where the goal is comfort, not conquest.
Take a look at the user demographics of the largest “soft gambling” brands:
By comparison, only 4% of the 2025 World Series of Poker participants were women.
The further away from the game of real money and towards pure surprise, the more female audiences there will be.
All three follow the variable reward mechanics familiar to casino designers, but the stakes are emotional, not monetary. Unlike poker or slot machines, these systems rarely publish payouts, fostering a more subdued atmosphere. It's a low-stakes, soft-feedback-loop type of gambling designed to foster habitual engagement rather than thrill-seeking.
Temu and Shein's apps are half shopping and half "social gambling" mini-games that unlock discounts on items. It's very real and very addictive.
Academic research confirms this behavioral difference:
A 2024 study in the journal Addictive Behaviors found that men gamble more for money and competition, while women gamble for escape, emotional regulation, and social connection.
Another study showed that women respond more strongly to low-risk reward loops, while men participate more when the risk and potential reward are higher.
Men gamble for glory; women gamble for pleasure.
Low prices and high sales are the driving force. Pop Mart's gross profit margin is about 60%; Shein has users opening the app over 100 times per month. This kind of casino doesn't need whales, but rather hundreds of millions of bets of 10 yuan each.
User lifetime value isn't driven by big prizes or rankings. It's built on emotional attachment, soft rituals, and the desire to collect the whole set. This is why Pop Mart's retention rate far exceeds that of traditional toy brands and mainstream retail.
Whether you call it blind box retail, a fashionable lottery or a soft slot machine, its mechanism has elements of gambling, but lacks the wildness of gambling.
Shein, Temu, and TikTok Shop all take the same dopamine-boosting framework and scale it up into complete retail ecosystems:
Each platform turns shopping into a gamified cycle: view → enter → possibly win → repeat. Counterintuitively, the prize isn’t the item itself, but the dopamine rush of opening the box.
For women who rarely find themselves at the poker tables, these softer venues offer the same suspense without any of the stigma.
The feminine side of gambling isn't chasing the jackpot. It's chasing the feeling: the moment before the box opens, the wheel stops spinning, or the flash sale appears. This proves that ten dollars can actually buy happiness. And that makes the "possibility economy" the most addictive casino on Earth.
