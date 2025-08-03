Bitcoin re-staking platform SatLayer has opened airdrop registration

PANews
2025/08/03 11:55
Nowchain
NOW$0.00836+2.45%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000008-12.18%

PANews reported on August 3rd that Bitcoin re-staking platform SatLayer tweeted that airdrop registration SlayDrop is now open and the deadline is 9 pm on August 9th (UTC+8).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase plans to raise $2 billion through convertible note offering

Coinbase plans to raise $2 billion through convertible note offering

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Solid Intel , Coinbase plans to raise US$2 billion through the issuance of convertible notes.
Share
PANews2025/08/05 19:13
Robin Energy Completes $3 Million Bitcoin Allocation

Robin Energy Completes $3 Million Bitcoin Allocation

PANews reported on August 5th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: RBNE ) has completed a $ 3 million Bitcoin allocation through Anchorage Digital Bank ,
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05229-5.23%
Share
PANews2025/08/05 18:52
Trading revolution: Perpetual futures take the lead | Opinion

Trading revolution: Perpetual futures take the lead | Opinion

Regulators and clients must encourage banks, hedge funds, and asset managers to use perpetual futures for hedging and speculative strategies.
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/05 18:22

Trending News

More

Coinbase plans to raise $2 billion through convertible note offering

Robin Energy Completes $3 Million Bitcoin Allocation

Trading revolution: Perpetual futures take the lead | Opinion

Phantom taps Solsniper as it targets expansion beyond wallet services

SEC Commissioner Peirce defends transaction privacy rights as Tornado Cash case verdict looms