Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano, Switzerland suspected of being stolen

PANews reported on August 3rd that BitcoinNews reported that the Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Lugano, Switzerland, was suspected of being stolen. The statue, unveiled on October 25, 2024, at an event jointly organized by Tether and the City of Lugano, was designed by Italian artist Valentina Picozzi and took 18 months of research and three months to construct.

