Musk: Real-time AI video rendering technology is expected to be realized in 3 to 6 months

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Jinshi, Musk retweeted the relevant news about Grok Imagine and said: "Ten days ago, a 6-second video took 60 seconds to render, then it dropped to 45 seconds, then 30 seconds, and now it has been shortened to 15 seconds. This week we may be able to control the time to be under 12 seconds. And in the process, the visual quality of the video has not been affected at all." He also said, "At the same time, we are making a major upgrade to the audio track." Musk believes that "real-time video rendering technology is expected to be realized within 3 to 6 months."