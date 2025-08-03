HYPE major holders increased their holdings by $4.07 million, and their current holdings have a floating profit of $1.535 million.

PANews reported on August 3rd that @ai_9684xtpa monitors that 0x7BE...480D8, one of the top 75 HYPE holders, is still increasing his holdings. He deposited 4.07 million USDC to Hyperliquid 20 minutes ago, all of which has been used to purchase HYPE. This increase has moved him up eight spots in the rankings. Including pledged funds, he currently holds 487,209.95 HYPE (approximately $18.65 million), representing a profit of $1.535 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.