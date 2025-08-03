Beijing is exploring a disposal mechanism for the virtual currencies involved in the case, entrusting the Beijing Stock Exchange to sell them publicly through a Hong Kong-licensed exchange.

PANews
2025/08/03 16:09
LayerNet
NET$0.00011179+4.06%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1523-5.24%

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to China Economic Net, since my country strictly banned virtual currency transactions in 2021, the disposal of virtual currencies involved in the case has become a major challenge. The Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau's Legal Affairs Corps has partnered with the Beijing Equity Exchange to establish a cooperative mechanism for the disposal of virtual currencies involved in the case. The main process is as follows: public security organs entrust the physical virtual currencies involved in the case to the Beijing Equity Exchange for disposal. The Beijing Equity Exchange selects professional service agencies to conduct inspection, receipt, and transfer of the virtual currencies involved. The funds are then sold publicly through a licensed exchange in Hong Kong, with the proceeds transferred to a special account for public security organs. The funds are then confiscated and turned over to the state treasury or returned to the victims in accordance with the law.

Following the designed process, the multi-departmental collaboration established through the agreement ensures the orderly completion of virtual currency transfers, price inquiries, transactions, exchange settlements, and account entry. After multiple rounds of discussions, all preparations were complete. On March 29th, the Legal Affairs Corps guided the Shunyi Branch to sign the "Virtual Currency Disposal Business Agreement" with the Beijing Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0136-9.26%
Karrat
KARRAT$0.0717+22.56%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000831+8.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0006607-4.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1189-1.40%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2143-7.74%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July