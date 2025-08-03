PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), stated in a post on the X platform: "In the short term, Bitcoin is a trading asset. But in the long term, it will be a treasury asset." Bitcoin is a group of cyberbumblebees serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth and growing exponentially behind a wall of cryptographic energy, becoming smarter, faster, and more powerful.

