The “Insider Whale” continued to roll over its short position an hour and a half ago, and its current short position value has reached US$300 million.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "insider whale" continued rolling his short positions an hour and a half ago, and his current short position is worth $300 million. This operation seems to be similar to that of another whale, AguilaTrades: constantly rolling positions with floating profits, using extremely high leverage with no room for error. Once the direction is wrong, it will result in huge losses. He currently shorted four tokens, BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL, and currently has a floating profit of $7 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.