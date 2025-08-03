The launch window for Justin Sun's Blue Origin spacecraft will open at 8:34 tonight.

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to official information from Blue Origin, the launch window for the Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft, carrying Justin Sun, will open at 8:34 PM tonight. The launch will be broadcast live on the Blue Origin website.

In 2021, Justin Sun successfully won a seat on the first manned flight of the "New Shepard" for US$28 million, and donated all the bidding funds to the Blue Origin "Future Club" to support STEM education for young people around the world.