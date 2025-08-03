Data: ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which ENA unlocking value is approximately US$95.8 million

PANews reported on August 3rd that Token Unlocks data showed that ENA, IMX, MOVE and other tokens will see large-scale unlocking next week, including:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 172 million tokens at 3:00 PM Beijing time on August 5th, representing 2.70% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $95.8 million.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 8th, representing 1.30% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $12.2 million.

Movement (MOVE) will unlock approximately 50 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on August 9th, representing 1.89% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $6.5 million.

Space and Time (SXT) will unlock approximately 24.64 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on August 8, worth approximately $2 million.

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) will unlock approximately 11.89 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 6th, accounting for 23.03% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.9 million.

Spectral (SPEC) will unlock approximately 3.62 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 5th, representing 17.57% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.8 million.

Render (RENDER) will unlock approximately 492,000 tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 10, accounting for 0.09% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately $1.7 million.

IOTA (IOTA) will unlock approximately 8.63 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 4th, accounting for 0.22% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately $1.6 million.

EigenCloud (previous: EigenLayer) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 AM Beijing time on August 6th, representing 0.40% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $1.4 million.

GoGoPool (GGP) will unlock approximately 750,000 tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on August 4th, accounting for 10.60% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$1.2 million.