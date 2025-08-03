Michael Saylor: Winter Won't Come Back

PANews reported on August 3rd that Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has not yet released any information about Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform, stating only that "winter will not return." Based on past experience, he typically discloses Strategy's Bitcoin holdings the day after releasing Bitcoin Tracker information.

