FTX creditors release SBF case update: case to begin on November 3, one week later

PANews reported on August 3rd that FTX creditor Sunil released an update on the SBF case on the X platform:

November 3, 2023: Convicted on 7 counts

March 28, 2024: Sentenced to 25 years in prison

September 13, 2024: SBF appeals to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals

December 13, 2024: Government response

January 31, 2025: SBF replied

The case will be heard for one week starting on November 3, 2025.