Ripple: Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Japan's SBI are the most active participants in the TradFi blockchain business

PANews reported on August 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, Ripple, in collaboration with CB Insights and the UK Blockchain Technology Center, released a new report stating that Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Japan's SBI Group have become the most active players in the traditional financial sector supporting blockchain startups. Between 2020 and 2024, global banks participated in 345 blockchain company investments, the majority of which were in early-stage financing. Citigroup and Goldman Sachs led the way with 18 investments each, followed by JPMorgan Chase and MUFG with 15 each. Over the four-year period, these banks participated in 33 such funding rounds, investing in companies specializing in trading infrastructure, tokenization, custody, and payment solutions.

