PANews reported on August 3rd that, according to Jinshi, U.S. Trade Representative Greer stated on August 3rd local time that the new round of tariffs imposed by President Trump on several countries last week are "essentially set" and will not be adjusted during the current negotiations. These tariffs include 35% tariffs on imports from Canada, 50% tariffs on Brazil, 25% tariffs on India, and 39% tariffs on Switzerland. Greer stated that some tariffs are set based on bilateral trade surpluses and deficits, and that "these rates are essentially fixed."

