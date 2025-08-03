Ethereum doesn’t need another upgrade, it needs a PR team | Opinion

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Ethereum (ETH) is a public good with a private language problem. It has become the default operating system for decentralized finance, and yet you’d be hard-pressed to find someone outside of crypto circles who could explain what it does or why it matters. This is a failure of communication that can cost Ethereum mass adoption.

Summary Ethereum is solving urgent global problems — from remittances in collapsing economies to censorship-resistant payments in conflict zones — but those stories rarely reach mainstream audiences.

Louder chains are winning the narrative war, with Solana and Avalanche dominating headlines through media-savvy strategies, while Ethereum struggles to communicate beyond dev circles.

Ethereum’s real-world impact is clear, powering stable savings, freelance income, and humanitarian aid, but without effective storytelling, it remains invisible to the people who need it most.

To fulfill its potential, Ethereum must scale belief, not just code — by investing in media, human stories, and accessible narratives that resonate far beyond the crypto bubble.

While crypto’s loudest voices are busy pumping memecoins and startup tokens with 10-digit FDVs, Ethereum is actually solving problems most people didn’t know had solutions. It’s being used for remittances that bypass predatory systems. For identity, when governments strip it away, and stable savings in economies where banks collapse overnight. But those stories rarely escape the confines of X.

The people Ethereum serves best are not sitting in Discord. They are crossing borders and surviving inflation, yet Ethereum communicates like it’s speaking to a room full of protocol engineers, while the public is asking why gas costs more than groceries.

All tech is media now

The protocols that are winning right now aren’t necessarily better; they’re just louder and more media-friendly. Solana (SOL) turned memecoins into a cultural movement, and Avalanche (AVAX) did a better job selling Wall Street partnerships than Wall Street did.

Ethereum, meanwhile, dropped the Merge, one of the most significant infrastructure upgrades in tech history, and explained it to the world with an animated panda video. For anyone outside the bubble, it looked like cosplay.

There was no front-page op-ed about how Ethereum went from energy guzzler to 99.95% greener overnight. No mass education campaign to show climate-conscious investors that this was the greenest money on the internet. The headlines we could have owned got swallowed by NFTs and energy FUD a year earlier, and no one followed up.

Impact is still trapped in dev land

Let’s talk about the use cases that never make it to the front page. In Nigeria, freelancers routinely get paid in USD Coin (USDC) on Ethereum because local banking restrictions make PayPal and Wise unusable.

In Turkey, during last year’s inflation spiral, Ethereum-based stablecoins helped families preserve purchasing power when the lira collapsed.

In Ukraine, DAO-based crowdfunding provided life-saving support to civilians and frontline medics.

In Palestine, journalists from Gaza have used Ethereum wallets to receive donations after traditional payment rails were cut off. Those stories are real and urgent, but they are terrible at marketing themselves.

What are we going to do about it?

Trust in centralized institutions is eroding globally. Inflation is no longer a “developing world” problem as censorship, surveillance, and frozen bank accounts are now dinner-table issues in democracies. This is a prime moment for Ethereum to communicate what it’s capable of to address those issues.

The task at hand is not as difficult as it may seem. We don’t need to convince the world of the ideology behind crypto; we just need to show them that Ethereum works. People need to understand that Ethereum is essentially a neutral layer for financial dignity, one that doesn’t care about your passport.

But to do that, we need to stop acting like the whitepaper publishing is going to do the job. Ethereum needs to own the narrative, building a pipeline of documentary-style content. Partnering with storytellers who don’t speak Solidity and highlighting community devs in Manila and Nairobi, not just San Francisco.

A new communications layer

Ethereum has scaled computation and is in the process of scaling throughput. Now, it needs to scale the belief that it works when people’s bank doesn’t.

To become accessible as a concept, Ethereum needs to adopt storytelling as infrastructure as resilient as the chain itself, one that amplifies the truth of what’s already happening on the ground.

Ethereum is no longer an idea. It’s becoming a lifeline for many, solving real-world problems. It deserves a voice that can carry beyond the echo chamber.