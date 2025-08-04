TRON founder Justin Sun blasts off on Blue Origin spaceflight

Crypto.news
2025/08/04 03:00
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1787+5,80%
Bluefin
BLUE$0,07098-4,23%
SUN
SUN$0,021945+1,71%

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun soared to the edge of space Sunday aboard a Blue Origin rocket, nearly three years after winning his seat with a $28 million bid.

The TRON founder and Trump family ally had initially secured a spot on Blue Origin’s first crewed launch with Jeff Bezos in 2021, but postponed the flight.

On Sunday morning, Sun joined five other passengers—including a teacher, a venture capitalist, and a meteorologist—for a brief suborbital ride aboard the New Shepard rocket from West Texas, according to Bloomberg News. The mission marked Blue Origin’s 14th human flight and continued the company’s push to make space tourism a mainstream spectacle.

Proceeds from Sun’s winning bid went to Blue Origin’s Club for the Future, a foundation supporting space-focused charities.

Blue Origin

The crew lifted off at 7:42 a.m. local time, experiencing a few minutes of weightlessness at the edge of space before returning safely to Earth. Alongside Sun were real estate investor Arvi Bahal; Turkish businessman Gökhan Erdem; meteorologist and journalist Deborah Martorell; teacher Lionel Pitchford; and J.D. Russell, founder of Alpha Funds.

Sun’s participation was officially revealed just weeks before the flight, when Blue Origin announced the passenger list for its New Shepard NS-34 mission. The blockchain mogul’s bid made headlines in 2021, though his identity as the winning bidder was initially kept under wraps.

Previous high-profile New Shepard passengers have included pop star Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez, now married to Bezos.

While the trip lasted just minutes, it capped a long-awaited personal milestone for Sun—and reaffirmed Blue Origin’s role in ushering wealthy adventurers and celebrities into the space age.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27,0136-9,26%
Karrat
KARRAT$0,0717+22,56%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000831+8,20%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 10:27
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRISnet
IRIS$0,0006607-4,13%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:47
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1189-1,40%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,2143-7,74%
Share
PANews2025/08/06 09:35

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.

Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury

The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million

Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July